Morgan Stanley Trims Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price to GBX 115

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 94 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

Deliveroo stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.73.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.