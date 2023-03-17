Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $41.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MPLX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Mplx Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Mplx has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Mplx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

