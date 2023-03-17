MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,875,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,656,000 after buying an additional 70,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,067 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after purchasing an additional 232,037 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $30.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

