MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,138 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

