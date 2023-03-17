MQS Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,975,000 after purchasing an additional 33,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after acquiring an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,855,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,723 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,138 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.