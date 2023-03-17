MQS Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 560.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,295,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 59.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,270.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

MKL stock opened at $1,237.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,350.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,267.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

