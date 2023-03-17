MQS Management LLC Buys 967 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $39.74 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $118.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

About Rapid7



Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

