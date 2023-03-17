MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.42.
Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.60%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.
About Jefferies Financial Group
Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.
