MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 744.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,373,000 after buying an additional 776,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $5,502,935 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.