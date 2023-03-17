MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,981 Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 42.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 232.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading

