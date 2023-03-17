MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,202 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $353,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 21.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 141,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $4,632,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.61 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

