MQS Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

MQS Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,697,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,688,000 after buying an additional 365,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 660,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,518 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

