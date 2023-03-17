MQS Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,829,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after buying an additional 202,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,025,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,823,000 after buying an additional 701,654 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 5,847,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after buying an additional 25,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

