MQS Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after purchasing an additional 827,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alkermes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after purchasing an additional 376,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,556,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,068,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

