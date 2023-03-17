MQS Management LLC Invests $236,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $218.07 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

