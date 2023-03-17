MQS Management LLC Invests $244,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE CVE opened at $15.91 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.