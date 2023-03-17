MQS Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.2 %

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Shares of KW opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.34%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

