MQS Management LLC Invests $262,000 in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $18,467,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

