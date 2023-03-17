MQS Management LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at $946,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Onto Innovation by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 408,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $87.52 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

