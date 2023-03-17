MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.35.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

