MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,375,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Essent Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE ESNT opened at $38.65 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

