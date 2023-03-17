MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after buying an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,290,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Heritage-Crystal Clean

A number of research firms have commented on HCCI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.