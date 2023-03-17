MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,029 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About FormFactor

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.