MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,029 FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.24.
FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.
