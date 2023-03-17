MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,696 Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after purchasing an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,358,000 after purchasing an additional 217,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,639,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,429,000 after buying an additional 61,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

Insider Activity

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 8.4 %

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $98.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.