MQS Management LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MQS Management LLC decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

NYSE:CB opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

