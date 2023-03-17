MQS Management LLC Sells 3,716 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $174.63 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.51) to GBX 2,750 ($33.52) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.84) to GBX 4,200 ($51.19) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

