MQS Management LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,820,000 after acquiring an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,118,000 after purchasing an additional 360,764 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,405 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.