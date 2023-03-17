MQS Management LLC Sells 8,281 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

MQS Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $45.74. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.