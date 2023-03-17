MQS Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $11.71 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

