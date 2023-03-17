MQS Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,529,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $159,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 689,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $137.49 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 64.73%.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

