MQS Management LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barings BDC by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $829.90 million, a P/E ratio of 76.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Barings BDC Increases Dividend

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.47 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings BDC

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,297.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Further Reading

