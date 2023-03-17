MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $573,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.01. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.