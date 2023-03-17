MQS Management LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,898 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.