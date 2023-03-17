MQS Management LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $1,785,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 41,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 111.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $192.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.48. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $232.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

