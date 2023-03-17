MQS Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

MQS Management LLC reduced its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Insider Activity

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

WH stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

