MRC Global’s (MRC) “Positive” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their positive rating on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $750.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.19.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,820,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,212 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth $10,955,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,231,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,428,000 after purchasing an additional 472,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after purchasing an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $4,278,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

