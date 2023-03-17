M&T Bank Corp Invests $319,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BBCA opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.