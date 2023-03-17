M&T Bank Corp Makes New $94,000 Investment in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Necessity Retail REIT by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 260,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 2.1 %

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

About Necessity Retail REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.75%. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.25%.

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

