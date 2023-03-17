National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
National HealthCare Price Performance
NHC stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $878.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69.
National HealthCare Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National HealthCare (NHC)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.