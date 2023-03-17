National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NHC stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The company has a market capitalization of $878.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69.

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

