Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NTOIY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.
Neste Oyj Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neste Oyj (NTOIY)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.