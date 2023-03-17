Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neste Oyj from €54.00 ($58.06) to €55.00 ($59.14) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

