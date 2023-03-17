Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives $125.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at $51,217,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.76. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

