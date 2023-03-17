Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Acquires 8,475 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.6 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

