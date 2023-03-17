Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $681.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $632.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

