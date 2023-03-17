Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Invests $200,000 in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,418,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,286,000 after purchasing an additional 677,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,095,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,910,000 after purchasing an additional 605,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after purchasing an additional 577,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $109.22 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.01 and a 200-day moving average of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

