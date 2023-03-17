Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

