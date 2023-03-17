Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

