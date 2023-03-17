Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $636.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $596.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The firm has a market cap of $265.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

