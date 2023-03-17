Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

SYK opened at $275.21 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.