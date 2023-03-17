Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of T stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

