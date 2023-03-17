Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

NYSE ECL opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.