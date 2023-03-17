Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 180.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,361,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 34.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,256,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ecolab by 596.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 321,342 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE ECL opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Ecolab Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.50%.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
