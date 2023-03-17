Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Takes Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

